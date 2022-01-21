In the pipeline: Mukundapur set to get drainage pumping station at Rs 125 crore

KOLKATA: With work being undertaken for a drainage pumping station at Mukundapur under Kolkata Environment Improvement Investment Program (KEIIP) and laying of pipelines to channelise water from the pumping station into the canal, the waterlogging woes of ward 109 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will become a matter of past by next year.



Mayor Firhad Hakim laid the foundation stone for construction of the pumping station on Thursday in presence of Commissioner Binod Kumar, MLA Debabrata Majumdar and senior KEIIP officials.

"We are thankful to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for making the site adjacent to Lalan Mancha available for setting up the pumping station. Lalan Mancha is under the state Information and Cultural Affairs department. This project, involving Rs 125 crore, is being executed through a loan sanctioned by ADB. We will have to complete the work within a year otherwise the funds will go back to ADB for non utilisation. We will be submitting another proposal of Rs 211 crore related to augmentation of the waterlogging problem of ward 108," Hakim said.

Councillor Ananya Banerjee led Mayor to Ahalyanagar area, where the clogged Suti canal, has been acting as a deterrent to draining out of accumulated water from ward 109. "The pumping station and the pipeline to connect the station to the canal will not yield results if the canal remains clogged," Banerjee said. Hakim said he would soon take up the matter with the state Irrigation department so that the canal could be rejuvenated. Parts of Mukundapur and its adjacent areas had been found to have remained waterlogged for a reasonable period after showers lash the city.

Mayor asked the concerned officials to prepare a bar chart related to various stages of work involved to this drainage project and put it up in the form of flex so that it is available in public domain. "The roads should be repaired within 5 to 6 days in places where it will be dug up for pipeline laying so that the citizens are not inconvenienced," he said. Hakim further made it clear that from now on bar charts should be prepared for every single project of KMC so that the common people are also aware of its purpose and how much time it would take for completion of the project.