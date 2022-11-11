In the name of security, arms being smuggled in to create unrest: Mamata

Kolkata: Alleging that arms were being brought across the borders, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday directed the police administration and the public representatives to be vigilant.



Addressing an administrative review meeting at Ranaghat in Nadia district, Banerjee alleged that vehicles belonging to VIPs, with tinted glasses, are being used to smuggle arms and money into Bengal, and directed the police to increase 'naka-checking' to prevent such attempts.

"Arms from Bihar and across the international borders are being smuggled into West Bengal to create unrest in the northern parts and divide the state. We have to tackle this. I ask you to increase naka-checking," Banerjee said.

She cautioned the police and told them to be proactive with intelligence inputs regarding attempts to foment communal disturbance in Bengal in December.

The statement coming from Banerjee — who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo — assumes significance as a day before TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had claimed that he had received several complaints from villagers in Nandigram regarding the convoy of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari who gets the protection of the Central forces. The village people have alleged that a huge amount of money and arms are being smuggled into Nandigram from outside the state.

Apart from that, Banerjee alleged that black money is also entering the state. "We have to thwart such attempts. If you come across even any small incident, bring it to the notice of the police," Banerjee said.

When she enquired from DG Manoj Malaviya about the law and order situation in Nadia, Malaviya informed that special emphasis has been given to security as Nadia is a bordering area. He further informed that measures are being taken to uphold communal harmony as the district is inhabited by people from different castes.

"Some persons are trying to trigger communal war in the state in December. Karnataka is already witnessing communal disharmony.

It is their only way to divide people along religious lines. But we stand for peace. From the land of Shri Chaitanya Deb, this is my message — to see the light of peace," Banerjee said.

Just a week ago, Banerjee, during the Cabinet meeting at Nabanna had asked her ministers to be alert and vigilant in their respective constituencies from November to the middle of December with intelligence inputs about attempts of the Opposition to engineer communal tension in the state. She further directed the ministers to maintain liaison with the police administration.

Though Banerjee didn't name any specific political party, there are no prizes for guessing whom she meant.

Adhikari had time and again said that the Mamata Banerjee government will fall by December. The same statement has also come from BJP's state secretary Sukanta Majumdar.

There has been more than one instance in the last few years when BJP has tried to create tension in the state, particularly by circulating fake images and videos on social media.