In sync for the all-round dev work of tribals: BJP MP, MLA respond to CM's call, attend meet in Siliguri

Siliguri: The state government will set up 20 lakh houses for the people belonging to the tribal community in the next five years, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced here on Tuesday.



Already the state government had decided to give priority to the people belonging to SC and ST communities in constructing houses under Bangla Abas Yojona.

The chief minister on Tuesday chaired the meeting of the Tribes Advisory Council at Uttar Kanya. Chief Secretary HK Diwedi and Director General of Police Manoj Malaviya along with senior officials of the state government attended the meeting.

To carry out all round development for the tribal community BJP MP from Malda North Khagen Murmu and MLA from Madarihat and Chief Whip of BJP in Assembly Manoj Tigga attended the meeting.

Banerjee was happy over the discussion that took place in the meeting.

The chief minister tweeted: "Chaired today meeting of West Bengal Tribes Advisory Council at Uttar Kanya in North Bengal. Reviewed and noticed amazing progress of development work for tribal communities in education, health, housing, pension, livelihood, drinking water, culture and language and protection of land rights." She further tweeted: "To create newer avenues & more employment opportunities for all including our Adivasi fraternity, more thrust will be given to promote homestay tourism in districts with tribal population." The chief minister also stated: "Convention Centres and Community Centres will be set up to showcase our rich culture. 703 Jaher Thans and 1503 Majhir Thans have already been restored & protected & the initiative will be given further push."

She also stated: "Government holidays have been declared for Karam Pujo, Hul Divas and birth anniversaries of prominent leaders of tribal communities. The yearly Adivasi Mela will be renamed as Joy Johar Mela."

Chief Minister discussed with them about the development of the tribal community in their constituencies and took a stock of the ongoing projects. Banerjee had requested them to attend the meeting as the state government was serious about the development of the tribal community.