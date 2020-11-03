In seperate cases, CBI arrests four including two top Customs officials

Kolkata: Four persons including two high ranked officials of the Customs department have been arrested by the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Kolkata on Monday in connection with two

separate cases lodged during 2017.

In both the cases Customs and Central Excise department had lodged complaints.

According to CBI, on December 22, 2017, a case was registered for allegedly forging export related documents and using them as genuine.

It is alleged that a Deputy Commissioner of Customs department identified as Vikash Kumar obtained a huge amount of Duty Drawback against false export of Gaskets to Bangladesh in 2014 in the name of fictitious firms. An exporter identified as Jyoti Biswas had helped him with his ill motive.

In another case registered December 23, 2017, a Superintendent of Customs department identified as Sandeep Kumar Dikshit has been made the accused of an alleged attempt to export 240 metric ton Red Sanders, worth around Rs. 100 crore through Kolkata Port during 2016. Another person identified as Sudhir Jha had been helping him to export the prohibited item.

The four accused will be produced at the CBI Court in Kolkata on Tuesday.