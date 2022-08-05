In separate rape cases, 2 accused get 20 & 10 yrs of prison term
DARJEELING: In a rare instance two courts of Darjeeling convicted two persons on charges of rape in two seperate cases. While one was convicted for raping a 52 year old, the other was convicted for raping a minor of 9 years.
A Special POCSO Court on Thursday convicted one Dipak Subba of Boudhagram, Darjeeling, for raping a 9-year-old.
On December 29, 2020, Subba had sexually abused the victim. Again on December 30, at around 8 pm finding her alone he had sexually assaulted and raped her. The victim, finding a knife, had then attacked him. The rapist had received injuries on his cheeks.
"Special POCSO Judge Raja Ray sentenced Subba to 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 50,000, failing to pay, an additional imprisonment of three years. He was charged under Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The victim was also awarded a compensation of Rs. 3 lakh under the Victim Compensation Act," stated Pranay Rai, Public Prosecutor, Darjeeling.
In another case on Thursday the first court of Darjeeling convicted Anil Pradhan for raping a 52-year-old. The incident had occurred at Gopaldhara tea estate near Mirik on June 25, 2019. At around 2 pm the victim was returning home. Taking advantage of the lonely place, Pradhan had raped the victim.
Based on a complaint he was later arrested by the police.
"Judge A Maity convicted Anil Pradhan to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 10,000, failing which simple imprisonment for another 3 months," added the
Public Prosecutor.
