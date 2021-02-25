In separate incidents, TMC worker shot dead; another found hanging

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot dead and few other party workers sustained injuries at Narayangarh in West Midnapore on Tuesday night.



The deceased worker—identified as Souvik Dolui—was returning home from a party office along with others around 10 pm.

At an area near Mokrampur, some motorcycle-borne miscreants surrounded them and started hurling bombs and also opened fired.

Local people rushed to the spot and seeing them the miscreants fled. Dolui suffered a bullet injury while three others received splinter injuries. They were rushed to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, where Dolui was declared brought dead. Investigation is underway. In a separate incident, tension prevailed at Jamalpur in East Burdwan after TMC booth Sabhapati was found hanging from a tree on Wednesday morning.

The leader—identified as Goutam Ghosh (48) of Krishnabati village— had reportedly received a call on his mobile phone on Tuesday night. Soon after, he went out of his home and did not return. The next day, Ghosh was found hanging from a tree at the neighbouring Basantabati village. It had been alleged that Ghosh was threatened by a few BJP workers to quit TMC and join the saffron brigade. As he refused to do so, he was killed. However, BJP leaders have denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, locals blocked Burdwan-Memari road demanding immediate arrest of the accused. A large contingent of police force brought the situation under control.