In separate incidents, one TMC worker murdered, poll agent assaulted

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was allegedly murdered on Wednesday night inside his home by BJP- backed miscreants. Police have arrested eight people in connection with the incident.

According to sources, Uttal Dolui, the deceased TMC worker of Dadpur village in Keshpur was having dinner when someone calledhim. When one of his family members opened the door a group of miscreants went inside the house and started stabbing Dolui. They stabbed the TMC worker in his abdomen multiple times and fled.

Dolui was rushed to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries late on Wednesday night. The Election Commission of India (ECI) officials, instructed police to take necessary action in this regard. By Thursday afternoon, seven suspects were arrested. Though it is alleged that BJP-backed goons killed Dolui, the saffron party leaders have denied the allegation.

In a separate incident on Thursday, the election agent of Trinamool Congress candidate in Keshpur, Siuli Saha was allegedly assaulted by BJP backed miscreants. The agent, Habibur Rahman was surrounded and allegedly assaulted by the miscreants at booth number 224 at Saldiha. He suffered serious injuries.

He was rushed to a local hospital from where he was shifted to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital. Saha went to the hospital to check on Rahman's health condition. Saha alleged that BJP-backed miscreants were trying to terrorise the voters in the area. When Rahman protested he was assaulted. ECI has sought a report from the district administration in this regard.