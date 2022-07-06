In separate incidents, gold worth Rs 1.5 cr seized
Kolkata: The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs department in Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport on Monday seized gold worth Rs 50 lakh from two passengers in two separate incidents.
According to the Customs department, on Monday afternoon, a passenger who had arrived from Dubai was passing through the Green Channel pretending that he has nothing to declare.
But the Customs officials who were already tipped off about suspected gold smuggler, were waiting there.
On suspicion the passenger was intercepted and taken to a separate room for frisking.
During search, Customs officials recovered two strips of gold paste, one gold chain of 24 karat gold weighing about 233 grams. The passenger was asked for documents for the gold which he failed to submit following which he was detained for necessary action. The seized gold is worth, Rs 10,78,128.
The second incident also took place in the afternoon where a passenger from Bangladesh was also intercepted on suspicion while he was going through the Green Channel. During search, Customs officials recovered five gold paste packets and two gold chains made out of 24 karat gold which were seized. The seized gold is worth Rs 40,32,000.
Apart from recovery of gold at the airport, Customs officials conducted a raid at a shop in Burrabazar and seized gold biscuits worth Rs one crore. Officials came to know that gold from other countries were being smuggled in after melting it. Later the melted gold is being used to manufacture gold biscuits.
