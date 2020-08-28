In separate incidents, 2 cops sustain bullet injuries

Kolkata: Tension spread in Kalighat and Bhawani Bhavan after two Constables sustained bullet injuries after bullets were fired accidentally while dismantling the magazine from the gun during shift change on Thursday.



The first incident took place around 7am, near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's house.

Police personnel deputed in front of Banerjee's house heard the sound of a gunshot from inside the police kiosk located close to the high security zone. Few of the cops rushed to the spot and found a Constable, Dinesh Karmakar lying there with a bullet injury on his leg.

Immediately he was rushed to SSKM Hospital, where Karmakar has been admitted. Later senior Kolkata Police officials visited the spot and investigated the case.

Cops came to know that the incident took place during the shift change of the police personnel there.

After a preliminary probe, it is suspected that Karmakar was dismantling the magazine of the gun.

As per the procedure, one must dismantle the magazine and hand it over along with the gun to the other police personnel who would take over the duty. However, investigating officers will talk to Karmakar after his health condition develops.

Cops are also scrutinizing the CCTV footages of that area and questioning other police personnel performing duty there. Meanwhile after

the incident took place, security stepped up in front of the Chief Minister's house. In the afternoon, a similar incident took place at the Armoury section of the state police headquarters Bhawani Bhavan.

The Constable performing duty was dismantling the magazine from the gun during shift change. All of a sudden a round was fired accidentally and the bullet hit him.

The Constable was rushed to SSKM Hospital where he was admitted.

A probe has been initiated to ascertain how the accident took place. Also security has been stepped up inside the Bhawani Bhavan and police personnel have been instructed to be cautious while dismantling magazines from guns.