In separate cases, two die of electrocution

Kolkata: Two farmers who were working in the field in two different places of Bankura died after being struck by lightning in separate incidents. A woman was also injured in the incident.



It was raining in various parts of Bankura in the morning accompanied by lightning. Bhola Nath Mollo, a resident of Bankura's Barjora was working in the field along with his wife. When they were in the field lightning struck them. Both were rushed to the hospital where Mollo was declared brought dead while his wife has been undergoing treatment.

In a separate incident, another farmer from Rajgram village in Bankura died after being struck by lightning.

The Alipore MeT office said that thundershower and lightning may hit various pockets of South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours.

Monsoon trough has been stretching from Uttar Pradesh up to the Bay of Bengal as a result of which there has been an incursion of moisture from the sea.