In separate cases, TMC worker shot; 95 houses of party men ransacked

KOLKATA: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker was shot at on Saturday night and a few others were assaulted in Kamarhati. TMC MLA of Kamarhati, Madan Mitra, alleged that BJP-backed goons



were trying to create disturbance since the election results were declared.

Till Sunday night, six persons were arrested by the cops of Belghoria police station in this connection. According to locals, on Saturday night a group of bike-borne miscreants dragged the TMC worker, Manas Bardhan, out of the party office near Bivar more in Kamarhati.

The accused persons have been remanded to police custody for five days.

It had been alleged that when the other TMC workers came out to save Bardhan, they were assaulted. Before leaving the place, the miscreants fired a few rounds and one bullet hit Bardhan.

He was immediately rushed to a local hospital from where he was transferred to a private hospital in Kolkata. Later, a case was registered on charges of assault, grievous hurt and attempt to murder along with relevant sections of the Arms Act. In another incident, TMC workers were attacked allegedly by BJP-backed goons and at least 95 houses of the party

workers were damaged at Bhogabanpur in East Midnapore. Bombs were also hurled in the area. Local TMC leaders moved to the State Human Rights Commission to lodge a complaint in this regard.

Local Trinamool Congress leader Tarun Jana

said the situation had

been tense since last Wednesday. "We will hold a sit-in-demonstration outside the office of the Commission to seek justice," Jana added.

However, BJP had declined such allegations.