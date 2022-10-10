In protest: Auto drivers stop services in Lake Town-Ultadanga route

KOLKATA: Passengers faced a harrowing time as autorickshaw drivers of Lake Town-Ultadanga route stopped plying their vehicles since Monday morning.



Alleging that a few autorickshaw drivers of the same route were beaten up by unidentified miscreants on Sunday night, the drivers stopped plying their vehicles as a mark of protest.

According to reports, the drivers had stated that they would not resume the services until the accused were arrested. The route between Lake Town and Ultadanga is one of the busiest routes.

Many commuters avail the autorickshaw services to Ultadanga to reach Bidhannagar Railway Station. From Ultadanga auto stand, there are connecting autorickshaw services to Sovabazar Metro Station as well.

Thus, commuters travelling from Lake Town to the metro station also avail such services on Lake Town to Ultadanga route.

The protest resulted in several autorickshaws parked vacant near the Ultadanga crossing.

The drivers alleged that the criminal activities in the route had increased.

Meanwhile, police had assured the agitating drivers of taking appropriate action against the accused.