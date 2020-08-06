'In past 10 years IT export has gone upto to Rs 23K cr'

Kolkata: The export in the IT sector in West Bengal has gone upto Rs 23,000 crore in the past 10 years, said Derek O' Brien, Trinamool Congress MP on Wednesday.



While addressing Soja Banglae Bolchi he said: "In the past 10 years IT export has gone upto Rs 23,000 crore from Rs 8,300 crore in the past 10 years."

He said more than 10,000 people have got jobs in WIPRO while their numbers are 15,000, 20,000 and 40,000 in IBM, Cognizant and TCS respectively. However, he did not specify the year when these professionals were absorbed in these respective IT giants.

He said already 100 acres of land have been allotted to set up Silicon Valley in New Town and another 100 acres will be allotted soon.

He said the number of IT parks has gone upto 2,600 from 500.

The IT industry is looking up in Bengal. Already 700 IT and ITeS firms are there in Salt Lake and New Town. Sector V is the state's biggest IT hub and several steps have been taken to ensure smooth traffic movement, improve the quality of food sold by the road side vendors in Sector V. a comprehensive area management plan is in the offing.