In-laws held for setting woman on fire in Taltala area

KOLKATA: A woman was allegedly set on fire by her in-laws over a family dispute on Sunday in Taltala area.



The woman, identified as Nikhat Parveen, was rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital. She has been admitted with about 90 per cent burn injury.

According to sources, Parveen along with her husband Md. Samiuddin live at 23/1B, Taltala Lane.

In the same house, Parveen's other in-laws live. Over the issue of electricity line, a long standing dispute was there between Parveen and her in-laws.

It is alleged that recently, the accused persons disconnectd the electricity line. Over the issue, an altercation broke out between Parveen and her in-laws allegedly poured kerosene and set her on fire. Hearing Parveen screaming some of her neighbours arrived and rushed her to hospital. Parveen mentioned names of her four in-laws, identified as Munira Begum, Md. Alauddin, Md. Sirajuddin and Musarat Begum.