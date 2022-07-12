In-laws held for setting woman on fire in Taltala area
KOLKATA: A woman was allegedly set on fire by her in-laws over a family dispute on Sunday in Taltala area.
The woman, identified as Nikhat Parveen, was rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital. She has been admitted with about 90 per cent burn injury.
According to sources, Parveen along with her husband Md. Samiuddin live at 23/1B, Taltala Lane.
In the same house, Parveen's other in-laws live. Over the issue of electricity line, a long standing dispute was there between Parveen and her in-laws.
It is alleged that recently, the accused persons disconnectd the electricity line. Over the issue, an altercation broke out between Parveen and her in-laws allegedly poured kerosene and set her on fire. Hearing Parveen screaming some of her neighbours arrived and rushed her to hospital. Parveen mentioned names of her four in-laws, identified as Munira Begum, Md. Alauddin, Md. Sirajuddin and Musarat Begum.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India likely to overtake China as most populous country in 202311 July 2022 7:51 PM GMT
RBI allows international trade settlement in rupees11 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Goa Congress says 7 MLAs with party11 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT
SC asks Maha Assembly Speaker to defer action11 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Over 800 kids died in adoption agencies run by govt since 201811 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT