'In hour of need, they will always find me by their side'

KOLKATA: The families of lightning strike victims would always find him by their side in their hour of need, said all-India general secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday during his visit to Hooghly, where he met the kin of the deceased.



"Words cannot console the families. But I have come to give them the assurance that they will always find me in times of need," Abhishek said

At least 11 persons were killed in lightning in Hooghly district last week. Altogether 32 people in 8 districts were killed in lightning on Friday.

Abhishek visited the house of Kiran Roy at Satishan village off Dadpur. On seeing Abhishek, Roy's six-year-old daughter broke down. Abhishek handed over an envelope to the next of kin. However, he did not disclose the amount of the financial assistance. The state government has already handed over Rs 2 lakh compensation each to the next of kin through the office of the Block Development Officer (BDO). Abhishek was accompanied by Ashima Patra and Tapan Dasgupta.

He also met Rezina Khatun, the widow of Harun- Al- Rashid at Baganpara village. Kahtun said without a job it would be difficult for her to look after her aged father-in-law and two children. Abhishek visited a 5-year-old boy at Khanakul, who had lost his parents. A visibly bewildered Banerjee could not speak for a few seconds.

He also met such ill-fated families at Haripal, Singur, Khanakul and Arambagh. Abhishek urged the villagers not to go out of their houses during heavy rain and thunderstorms. He asked the Trinamool leaders to keep in touch with the families. Abhishek had visited families of victims in Murshidabad on Wednesday.