In fear of losing another LS seat, BJP forces Babul Supriyo to stay back as MP

KOLKATA: Days after announcing his decision to quit politics and leave his Parliamentary seat, singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo made a complete U-turn on Monday by stating that he would continue as a Lok Sabha member.



Political experts believe that since BJP was devastated in the recently-concluded Assembly elections, it did not want anyone to leave the party now. With bypolls due in seven Assembly seats in the state — out of which BJP had lost in five — analysts opined that the saffron party was desperate to retain its members at this crucial juncture, thus forcing Supriyo to stay on.

On Saturday, he turned to social media to announce his decision to quit politics. In a Facebook post, he had clarified that he would not join any other party. Later, Supriyo removed the 'will not join any other party' portion. The MP again clarified that he was not joining any other political party.

The Bollywood-singer-turned-politician said he will "continue to discharge his constitutional responsibility" without being politically active. He is a two-term MP from Asansol.

Supriyo's re-calibrated position emerged following his meetings with Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda.

"I want to thank the Home minister and the BJP chief. They asked me to stay back. But I am quitting politics. I will continue to fulfil my duties as an MP since it's a Constitutional post," he said. Talking to reporters on Monday, Supriyo said he would not take part in any political programme of the party but continue as an MP from Asansol. "Many people from Asansol have got in touch with me and they want me to continue as the MP. I will ensure that the funds available under the MPLAD are being utilised properly," he said.

Kunal Ghosh, the state Trinamool Congress secretary, had challenged Supriyo that he should resign as an MP first before making any statement. Ghosh had emphatically said it would not be possible for him to resign as an MP. However, the allegations of Ghosh have come true.