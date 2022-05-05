In death, city doctor gives fresh lease of life to three

KOLKATA: A 43-year-old physician from the city, Dr Sanjukta Shyam Roy who was declared brain dead on Tuesday night will give a fresh lease of life to at least three people.



The incident sets another example in the state. Awareness among people regarding organ donation has reached a new height in the state through relentless campaigns carried out by the health department. People are coming forward in large numbers to make a pledge of organ donations. In case of brain dead patients, their family members are also expressing interest to donate organs.

Organs were retrieved from Shyam Roy on Wednesday morning and transplants were carried out in different hospitals in the city. One kidney has been allotted for SSKM while the other kidney, liver and cornea have been given to three private hospitals.

Dr Shyam Roy was graduated from NRS Medical College and had been attached to a private hospital on EM Bypass as an anesthetist.

She suddenly fell ill on Saturday and she was found unconscious at her home. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital. She did not gain consciousness in the hospital and CPR was carried out to bring back heartbeats. She was then shifted to the private hospital where she had currently been attached to. The doctors there tried their best but she did not gain consciousness.

The procedure to declare the patient brain dead started on Sunday. She was finally declared brain dead on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning the retrieval process started. One kidney has been allotted for the SSKM Hospital while the other kidney has been given to a private hospital in Nagerbazar. Liver was transplanted on a 61-year-old man in the city. A team of doctors arrived in the state on Wednesday morning. One kidney was given to a 33-year-old youth at SSKM while other kidney has been transplanted on 51-year-old man at a private hospital in Nagerbazar.