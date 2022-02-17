'In days to come, North Bengal will see never-seen-before development'

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated on Wednesday that the entire North Bengal would witness development like never before in the days to come. Speaking at an event in Cooch Behar, organised on the occasion of local hero Chila Rai's 512th birth anniversary, Banerjee announced the setting up of a 15 feet tall statue of Rai at Cooch Behar-Baburhat check-post at a cost of Rs 18 lakh.



Banerjee maintained that the state government has been working tirelessly for the welfare of Rajbanshi, Gorkha, Lepcha, Bhutia and other communities in the six districts of North Bengal.

"We will create more job opportunities for youths in all six districts. Believe in us, have faith in us. Don't misunderstand. And see a spurt in development in North Bengal in the days to come. The place will witness development like never before," Banerjee said.

Extending her respect for Chila Rai, she said the former used to fight adopting guerrilla tactics similar to what Shivaji had done. "We want that his (Chila Rai's) valour should be known not only by the people of Cooch Behar but the world at large," she said.

She further announced setting up a community hall and naming it in Chila Rai's name with an investment of Rs 75 lakh for holding cultural programmes at Cooch Behar Block II. Banerjee also promised recruitment of the youths working in the Narayani Sena Battalion in Cooch Behar in state police as per their qualifications if a proposal comes in this regard.

She urged the state Education department to examine the inclusion of Chila Rai's contribution to the school curriculum.

She maintained that work for turning Cooch Behar into a heritage town with an investment of Rs 300 crore is going on in full swing. "It will evolve as one of the best historical places in the world," she added.

The state government has also set up an academy for studying the history of Rajbanshi and Kamtapuri communities in North Bengal.

She stated that Bengal would set up 200 government schools in which the teaching medium would be Rajbanshi. The Chief Minister further urged the Centre to make Cooch Behar airport operational and improve regional connectivity. Banerjee was invited to attend the programme by Maharaja Ananta Rai who heads the Greater Cooch Behar People's Association (GCPA).