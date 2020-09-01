In Bengal, we provide food security to almost 10 crore people: Mamata

Kolkata: Remembering the martyrs of 1959 "Khadya Andolan", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday stated about her government's move that ensured food security for 10 crore residents of Bengal as they are covered under Khadya Sathi scheme.



Banerjee reiterated that free of cost ration will be provided to the people till June 2021. The decision has been taken to extend support to the people at this critical time of Covid.

In a tweet on Monday the Chief Minister stated: "Remembering the martyrs of 1959 Khadya Andolan. In Bengal, we provide food security to almost 10 crore people of the State, through the Khadya Sathi scheme, during this time of the pandemic. Free ration will be provided to the people till June 2021."

A mass movement had started in late 1958 protesting against the food crisis and many people including farmers were killed during a protest rally on June 30 in 1959.

Under the ''Khadya Sathi'' Scheme, that was introduced on January 27 in 2016, food security has been ensured for the entire 10 crore population of the state.

The state government had initially decided to distribute free of cost ration till September in the wake of Covid. It started in April. Later on June 30 Banerjee had announced the same till June 2021.

Since the Centre extends support to provide free-of-cost ration to 6.01 crore ration card holders in Bengal under Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), Priority Households (PHH) and State Priority Ration Cards (SPHH), the state government provides the same to 3.97 crore beneficiaries under Rajya Khadya Suraksha Yojana (RKSY) I and II.

Recently, the state government has also announced of providing free of cost ration to transgender and sex workers so that they do not face food crisis at this time of pandemic.