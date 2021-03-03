In alliance, 37 seats for ISF

KOLKATA: Congress and Left Front has agreed to give 37 seats to Indian Secular Front (ISF) for the Bengal Assembly elections.



"The list of candidates will be released soon. We will try to release the list of candidates along with the allied parties," said Nawsad Siddiqui, Chairman of ISF, after conducting a meeting with senior Congress leaders Abdul Mannan, and Pradeep Bhattacharya, Left Front Chairman Biman Bose and CPI (M) leader Md Salim at Muzaffar Ahmad Bhavan, Bengal headquarters of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

He reiterated that ISF had demanded several seats in North Bengal (Murshidabad). The Congress was not willing to give a seat in Murshidabad. So far, Congress has agreed to give 6 seats in North Bengal and one seat in South Bengal.

According to sources, earlier the Left had agreed to leave 30 seats to ISF in the upcoming elections. The Forward Bloc is expected to leave 4 seats, RSP and CPI will leave two seats each and the CPI (M) will leave the rest so that ISF can field candidates on those seats.

Meanwhile, 4 ISF workers were arrested for keeping bombs and fire arms at Bhangar in South 24-Parganas.

On Sunday morning around 10:45 am, some ISF workers allegedly assaulted some TMC workers on their way to Brigade.

After a complaint was lodged police started a probe. Meanwhile, cops came to know that a man identified as Jalil Mollah is connected with the incident. On Monday night when cops raided Mollah's house, they found him manufacturing crude bombs with others. Police also found a few fire arms and bullets.