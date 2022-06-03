In a major reshuffle, 24 IAS officers moved

kolkata: Rahul Majumdar, district magistrate of Purulia who was pulled up by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the administrative review meeting for poor performance on Monday has been transferred within 72 hours and made the Commissioner Asansol Municipal Corporation with an additional charge of CEO, Asansol Durgapur Development Authority.



In a major administrative reshuffle 24 IAS officers have been transferred following an order issued by the state government on Thursday evening.

Atri Bhattacharya who was the additional chief secretary Fisheries department has been posted as the ACS Sundarbans Affairs department. Hirdyesh Mohan, ACS Industrial reconstruction has been transferred to the Housing department. KS Cheema, principal secretary Tribal Development department has been transferred to the ATI as additional Director General. Nandini Chakraborty, principal secretary Tourism has been transferred to the Mass Education Extension and Library Services department.

Choten D Lama, secretary of the non-conventional energy department, has been transferred to the Tribal Development department. Saumitra Mohan who was the secretary Health and family Welfare Department has been transferred to the Tourism department.

Avanindra Singh, Directorate of Land Records and Surveys (DLRS) has been transferred to the Fisheries department as secretary. Antara Acharya, who was CEO of KMDA has been transferred to the Public Works department as Secretary. Sanjay Bansal, secretary Mass Education has been transferred to the Backward Classes Welfare Department.

Reshmi kamal, who was district magistrate West Midnapore has been made DLRS. Ayesha Rani, district magistrate South Dinajpur has been made the DM West Midnapore. Joyoshi Dasgupta, district magistrate Jhargram has been made the special secretary ARD. Bijin Krishna special secretary ARD has been made the district magistrate, South Dinajpur.

Ulaganathan, district magistrate South 24-Parganas has been made the secretary of Panchayat and Rural Development department. Sharad Dwivedi, district magistrate Murshidabad has been made the DM North 24-Parganas. Sumit Gupta, district magistrate North 24-Parganas has been made the DM South 24-Parganas.Sunil Agarwal who was the managing director NBSTC has been made the DM Jhargram.

Rajat Nanda who was the additional district magistrate Howrah has been made the DM, Purulia. A Subbiah, principal secretary backward Classes Welfare department has been made the principal secretary Agriculture marketing. Khalil Ahmed, principal secretary Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department has been given the additional charge as CEO, KMDA. Nitin Singhania, commissioner Asansol Municipal Corporation has been made the DM, Malda.Rajarshi Mitra, district magistrate Malda has been made the DM Murshidabad. Jolly Chowdhury, additional secretary Urban Development department has been made the additional secretary Chief Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, in a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre posting of four officers were changed on Thursday. Hari Kishore Kusumakar who was the Secretary (Coordination) at the Home and Hill Affairs department has been made the Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl. CP) of Kolkata Police. Bastab Baidya who was the Addl. CP of Special Branch in Kolkata Police has been made the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Railways. Rajesh Kumar Yadav, who was the Addl.

CP of Kolkata will replace him. Arish Bilal, who was the Commandant of the State Armed Police 4th battalion has been made the Deputy Commissioner (DC) 1st battalion.