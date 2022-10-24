In a fisrt, state to offer subsidy upto Rs 3L to farmers for drones

KOLKATA: The state Agriculture department for the first time is offering drones to farmers for spreading pesticides on their agricultural land. The department will offer a subsidy to the tune of Rs 3 lakh for a drone which is priced at Rs 10 lakh. Loan facilities can be availed through Kisan Credit Cards.



The farmers who want to avail of the facilities for using a drone can apply through the Matir Katha website. The online application for availing facilities of drones and other modern equipment for agriculture started on Friday and will continue till November 18. However, a farmer needs approval from the Centre for using a drone and for this purpose the concerned farmer has to register the same.

The state government will provide the necessary support for taking the Centre's nod in this respect.

According to sources in the department, drones can be used for spraying insecticide in 5 bigha land in just 15 minutes which will save time. A drone will have the capacity of carrying 5 to 7 litres of pesticide and will be able to spray the same from a height of 10 feet.

Paddy cultivation may be affected if spraying is done from a height of less than 10 feet. The drone may be used for farmlands growing potatoes and other crops too. A private company is being roped in for the purpose. The company will also provide necessary training to interested farmers on the use of the drone.

A farmers cooperative or organisation can also avail drone facilities together. There have been instances when drones have been used successfully for spraying pesticides in tea gardens in North Bengal which have yielded fruitful results.

A senior official of the state Agriculture department said that drones will be very effective for farmers who own big land.

"Every year we offer modernised agriculture equipment to farmers at subsidised rates. The drone will be the new addition this year," a senior official of the state Agriculture department said.

Power tillers, solar pumps, combined harvester machines, tractors etc can be availed by farmers through an application on the Matir Katha website. The state offers subsidies for all these variable equipment. Small equipment line sprayer, thresher etc can be availed with the state offering upto 50 per cent subsidy.