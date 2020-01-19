In a first, ZSI to bring out publications on faunal diversity

Kolkata: Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) for the first time ever will come out with publications on faunal diversity of the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries based in North Bengal.



The survey that had started more than a year ago, has already been completed and scientists at ZSI are now busy with the compilation.

"Our aim is to bring out a consolidated account of the faunal diversity of the six national parks in Bengal and five of them located in North Bengal. Our publications in this regard will highlight the animals' problems, if any, and will also suggest an action plan for their management and conservation," said Kailash Chandra, director of ZSI.

The survey undertaken by ZSI has covered six national parks in the state– Gorumara, Jaldapara, Neora Valley, Singalila, Buxa and Sunderbans and three wildlife sanctuaries – Chapramari, Mahananda and Mahananda Weir (Siliguri).

There are a number of animal species in these forest covers in the state that fall in the endangered or threa-tened category and measures all the requirements that should be taken for their conservation.

ZSI headquartered in Kolkata has taken up the herculean task of making a database of the fauna of the 870 protected areas in the country that includes 104 national parks, 551 wildlife sanctuaries, 88 conservation reserves and 127 community reserves. The tiger reserves and biosphere reserves in the country will also be covered in this survey.

A senior ZSI scientist pointed out that data regarding faunal diversity is available from most of the states but Bengal, Jharkhand and Jammu & Ladakh (union territory) are the places from where very little data is available. "So our prime emphasis is on these areas," he added.

The ZSI is hopeful of bringing out publications about the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries of North Bengal by the beginning of 2021. There will be separate publications for each of them and also a combined one.

The state Forest department carries out the exercise of conducting the census of animals like tiger, rhinoceros, elephants and leopards every year at the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries.

The department has already come up with a biodiversity assessment of the Neora Valley National Park.