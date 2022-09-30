In a first, state to launch 4 veterinary ambulances

KOLKATA: The state Forest department is introducing four ambulances equipped with all modernised facilities for animals on Friday.



The vehicles will be flagged off from Alipore Zoological Gardens in Kolkata by Minister-in-charge of the Forest department Jyotipriya Mallick.

"This is perhaps for the first time in the country that we are launching ambulances for providing the best healthcare services for the animals. One of the ambulances will be stationed at Alipore Zoo while the other three will be travelling to Siliguri Safari Park, Gorumara National Park and Jaldapara National Park. The ambulances will rush to a place where immediate intervention is needed in case of animals suffering from any sort of injuries. There will be, oxygen cylinders, operation facilities and all necessary infrastructure for the best of treatment in these ambulances," Mallick said.

The department has spent over Rs 3 crore for each ambulance

"We will gradually have one ambulance each for all major forests in the state. Presently, we have made plans to launch another 10 that includes two under the Sunderban Tiger Reserve, one at Neora Valley, one at Chapramari," he added.

In the recent past, there have been instances when Royal Bengal tigers from the Bangladesh side of Sunderbans have travelled to the Bengal side.

"Tigers are prone to injuries, particularly at the time of hunting and so two ambulances in Sunderbans will come handy," a senior official of the Forest department said.

Presently, the Alipore Veterinary hospital opposite Alipore Zoo has to cater to the majority of cases related to severe injuries or animals needing operation.

The pressure on the Alipore vet hospital is expected to reduce with the rolling out of such modern ambulances for animal healthcare.