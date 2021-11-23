In a first, state ropes in three depts to set up SHGs for men

kolkata: The Bengal government has roped in three crucial departments to implement the unique project of setting Self Help Groups (SHG) comprising men.



This is the first time ever when such a move has been taken up to help youths become self dependent and further improve the rural economy. In a bid to ensure that people from all communities and groups get benefitted by the state government's initiative, Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education department and Backward Classes Welfare departments have also been given the responsibility to implement the project along with the Panchayats and Rural Development department.

As many as 2 lakh SHGs for men would be set up across the state. Sources said the Panchayats and Rural Development department would be setting up 1.35 lakh SHGs, the Backward Classes Welfare department to set up 40,000 SHGS while the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education department has been given the responsibility to set up 25,000 SHGs.

A coordination meeting has also been held among the top brass of the three departments and a roadmap has been prepared to ensure setting up of the SHGs for men at the earliest.

The Bengal government has already set a milestone in terms of setting up of SHGs for women and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the Matir Bandana scheme with a target of setting up 10 lakh new SHGs and Rs 25,000 crore affordable loans to the SHGs in the next 5 years.

A senior state government officer said the task of roping in people to set up the SHGs by providing them all necessary support had been initiated and it was going on in

full swing.

"The coordinated effort of the three departments would ensure better implementation of the project and people from all communities and groups will reap its benefits," the

officer said.