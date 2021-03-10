In a first, state conducts over 1.5 lakh vaccinations in a day

Kolkata: The immunization drive in the State has gained momentum as the State Health department has successfully crossed 1.5 lakh vaccinations on Tuesday.



For the first time the Bengal government has crossed 1.5 lakh marks as the portal issue was somewhat resolved on Tuesday. The technical glitches on the Co-WIN app which initially posed a stumbling block to the inoculation drive, seems to cease gradually. Bengal in the past two days saw around 1 lakh vaccination per day while the figure crossed 1.5 lakh.

After starting the vaccination drive, the Health department had set a target of conducting more than 1.5 lakh vaccination per day. The Health department suffered difficulties in the initial days due to non-functioning of Co-WIN app.

A senior health department official said around 1,916 sessions were conducted across the State on Tuesday. Around 1,37,642 people took the first dose of vaccination and 22,793 took the second dose. A total around 1,60,435 people were vaccinated on Tuesday out of which 54,782 were in the age group of over 60 and 19,234 were in the age group 45-59 with comorbidities. Bengal has so far conducted vaccination on 18.43 lakh people including the health, front line workers and elderly citizens.

State government has eased the vaccination process in the state with opening of more number of vaccination sites. The Health department will start more centers in the block level so that more number of vaccinations can be done be day.

The elderly people who are enrolling their names on the Co-WIN 2 app for receiving a dose of vaccine are not getting a slot in March. To provide a hassle free vaccination, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has brought in new system where the elderly people can get vaccine from its health centers. The Health department has already deployed health workers, ASHA workers in the villages to enlist the names of elderly population so that they do not face any difficulties while availing a jab. The health workers have been visiting houses to conduct a survey and collect data.

There is a huge rush for the vaccination as the Health department has been vaccinating the health workers, front line workers, elderly people and the poll personnel simultaneously. According to a health official, adverse effect following immunization (AEFI) reported on Tuesday.