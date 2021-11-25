In a first, SSKM to open infectious diseases dept

Kolkata: Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGMER) SSKM Hospital is all set to open infectious diseases (ID) department at its annex unit at Sambhunath Pandit Hospital (SNPH). A 3-year post doctoral programme is on cards.



A 60-bed ward will be set up which will cater the patients who are suffering from various types of infectious diseases. A DM course on infectious diseases will also be started at the new unit. After the Covid broke out, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee laid enough stress on the strengthening of infrastructure in the stream of infectious diseases. The Beliaghata ID hospital has to take a huge load of infectious patients. Banerjee had proposed several initiatives at the SSKM Hospital.

It may be mentioned here that the School of Tropical Medical had earlier applied for starting a curriculum on infectious diseases. It is yet to get the nod. IPGMER will be aiming to create four DM seats initially.

Two doctors have been posted at the Covid unit of the SNPH along with other cases of infectious diseases. The SSKM Hospital has already submitted a proposal for the creation of new posts. More faculty members will be inducted after the new posts are sanctioned, a senior official of the IPGMER SSKM said.

It may be mentioned here that the SSKM Hospital will soon provide costly in-vitro-fertilization (IVF) treatment at completely free of cost as it is set to come up with eastern India's first free IVF clinic. The proposed clinic will be made operational within six months. It is also a brain child of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who wanted to ensure that childless couples belonging to the lower middle class background can avail free IVF treatment.