In a first, Sabujkoli Sen becomes chief advisor of Bolpur Municipality

kolkata: Sabujkoli Sen, former vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati university has been appointed as the chief advisor of Bolpur municipality.

This is for the first time when such a post is created in a civic body.

Sen said: " She felt proud to get the post as she was raised in the town and would be able to work for the people."

Parna Ghosh, administrator of the municipality said: "the local people got a good guardian as Sen had always worked to do good to the people."

Ghosh had announced the appointment of Sen at a function on Tuesday.

As a teacher of the university and vice chancellor Sen had always worked for the good of the students and the tribals who live in the neighbourhood.

Team MP

