In a first, RG Kar doctors perform geriartic pathological autopsy on elderly

kolkata: For the first time in the country, RG Kar Medical College and hospital has performed geriatric pathological autopsy on a 74-year-old patient in the post Covid scenario with the aim of ascertaining the factors that led to the death of the patient. The patient Debabrata Bandyopadhaya donated his body for medical research. This for the first time a pathological autopsy has been done on a patient who died in his house.



Clinical autopsy was carried out at the hospital by a team of doctors led by Dr Somnath Das, Head of the department of forensic medicine. Dr. T.K. Das, Head of the department of pathology, Dr Pinaki Chakrabarty, acting demonstrator of forensic medicine department were also present during the autopsy.

"We are probably the first hospital in the country to perform geriatric autopsy. It will confirm what led to the death of the patient. The findings of the pathological autopsy may also corroborate in the literature which are old. More number of pathological autopsy on elderly patients will also open new avenues in the field of research. In the post Covid situation, there were reports where patients died due to various complications other than Covid. The exact causes are not known," said Dr Das. RG Kar Medical College and Hospital carried out more than 10 pathological postmortem on patients who died of Covid and submitted the reports to the state health department. This is the first medical college from the city that has carried out a series of pathological autopsy the findings of which will not only determine Covid treatment in the future but also throw light on how the virus affects human organs and transmit from one to another.