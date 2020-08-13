In a first regulatory body to hold suo moto hearing on alleged medical negligence

Kolkata: West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) is all set to conduct a suo motu hearing in connection with the alleged medical negligence incident at Desun Hospital in which an elderly woman died.



This is for the first time in the history of the commission that a suo motu case will be initiated by the WBCERC.

The victim woman was initially treated at another private hospital in Park Circus. As she tested positive for the Covid, she was shifted to the Desun Hospital on Monday night. The family members of the elderly woman alleged that the hospital refused to admit the patient as they failed to pay the amount the hospital authorities had demanded for at the time of admission.

Justice (Retired) Ashim Banerjee, chairperson, WBCERC said that the commission will initiate a suo motu hearing on August 19 and both the private health establishments have been asked to state their version to the commission relating to the incident.

"It's a sad and inhuman incident. I asked my office to seek the versions of the two hospitals. We will try to hear the case on August 19. This for the first time in the history of the commission, a suo motu hearing would be conducted. Earlier we had received two cases through Whatsapp messages. Now, we will conduct a suo motu hearing on the basis of newspaper reports," Justice (Retired) Banerjee said.

The deceased's son Lazim Khan took his mother to Desun Hospital which is a Covid-dedicated facility with a hope that she would receive quality treatment. He never thought that his mother could not be admitted to the hospital for failing to deposit an additional amount of Rs 20,000. Khan claimed that he had paid Rs 80,000 instantly and urged the hospital to start treatment on Monday night when the patient was taken to the hospital.

The hospital had demanded Rs 3 lakh. He also claimed that he paid Rs 2 lakh on Tuesday morning.

They lodged a complaint at Anandapur police station. Incidentally, WBCERC had issued an advisory to the private hospitals last Saturday instructing them to admit patients and treat them even if they fail to deposit the required amount at the time of admission.

The advisory clearly states that private hospitals would not be entitled to demand more than 20 per cent of the estimated cost of treatment or maximum amount of Rs 50,000

whichever is less at the time of admission.