In a first, no fatalities reported in a day

kolkata: Ever since the pandemic broke out, Bengal on Wednesday registered no Covid death giving a great sense of relief to the health department.



On Tuesday around 2 people died of Covid in the state. Bengal registered a slight increase in daily Covid infection on Wednesday with 153 new cases found across the state while on Tuesday the figure stood at 146. After more than one-and-a-half years, Bengal on Monday had registered the lowest number of daily Covid infections with only 89 new cases being reported.

However, the number of daily sample tests was recorded at 22,226 on Wednesday while on Tuesday around 23,912 tests were done. On Sunday, the total death was 3. Around 21,178 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far. Occupancy in Covid beds on Wednesday stood at 0.28 per cent. In the beginning of January this year, the occupancy remained at around 5 per cent. By the end of January the occupancy dropped to around 3.5 per cent. It has further gone down in February. Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 13 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020.

State on Tuesday registered the positivity rate at 0.69 percent from what stood at 0.61 percent on Tuesday. The figure stood at 0.50 per cent on Monday. The state saw the release of 166 patients after their recovery. Single-day cases in Kolkata remained at 32 cases unchanged from Tuesday's figure. This number was 14 on Monday. Around 28 new cases have been registered in North 24 Parganas while that in South 24 Parganas the figure remained at 9. The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,03,030. Out of this, around 3,97,423 have already been released.

Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,47,111 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,41,142 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,654.The total number of infected cases reached 20,15,406 in Bengal so far.