In a first, Mamata sings song; releases Puja album 'Janani'

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee released a musical album titled 'Janani' during a function at Nazrul Mancha on Wednesday afternoon.



It is for the first time that Banerjee sang a song, which has been incorporated into the album. The theme of the album is 'Naari Shakti.'

Recalling her first experience as a singer, she said: "Till 7 pm on September 27, three days before the Bhabanipur by-election which was held on September 30, I did not know that I would have to sing a song. I had gone to Indranil Sen's residence where Nachiketa forced me to sing. My voice was already strained due to the election campaign. But still, I had to do it," she said with a smiling face.

Banerjee was seen singing with Nachiketa and Indranil Sen at the function. Singer Gautam Ghosh sang 'Amar Pujar Phool', a famous song by Kishore Kumar. The song, which Nachiketa sang, had been composed by Banerjee. Babul Supriyo presented a Melodica, a blowing musical instrument, to Banerjee.

The TMC chief released the festival number of 'Jago Bangla'. She thanked Abhishek Banerjee, the party's national general secretary, for his initiative to make 'Jago Bangla' a daily newspaper along with Kunal Ghosh, the party's state general secretary and his team.

She also released 'Ramayani', a book written by noted scholar Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri. The book has been dedicated to her as she prevented a dangerous party from coming to Bengal.

Party leaders Saugata Roy, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Subrata Bakshi, Abhishek Banerjee and Manish Gupta attended the event.

Earlier, she visited Lake Kali Bari and offered 'pranam' to the deity. She also went to Naktala Udayan Sangha, a community Puja organised by Partha Chatterjee, the party's secretary general. She urged people to visit pandals wearing masks and asked volunteers to supply them to those who fail to bring them along.

She also drew the eyes of Ma Durga at Chetla Agrani alongside visiting community Puja at Selimpur, Babubagan, Jodhpur Park 95 Pally and Jodhpur Park Durga Puja.