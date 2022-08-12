In a first, Kolkata Youth Ensemble to perform without mentor Soumitra Chatterjee

Kolkata: Come August 13 and Kolkata Youth Ensemble will perform live at Madhusudan Mancha at 5 pm. However, for the first time in eight years, Kolkata Youth Ensemble will start the concert with Feluda's theme music but without the legendary Soumitra Chatterjee in attendance. Soumitra passed away on November 15, 2020, at the age of 85.



Since 2014, thespian Soumitra has been associated as a mentor with Kolkata Youth Ensemble, a 120-member group, which comprises musicians playing various string instruments. Together, they have performed at various concerts under his leadership.

"Not many might know that it was Soumitra Chatterjee who was instrumental in starting the Kolkata Youth Ensemble. In 2014, Kolkata Youth Ensemble started. He shared his ideas with us. It was then we learnt how he was highly influenced by western music," said Amitava Ghosh of Kolkata Youth Ensemble.

The late thespian never performed with the members of the Kolkata Youth Ensemble, but Ghosh told Millennium Post that the 'Apur Sansar' actor had a great taste in music. "His son, Sougata Chatterjee, used to play the violin at the Calcutta Chamber Orchestra. So, when we used to practice, Soumitrababu used to often correct us," recalled Ghosh, a violinist himself.

Kolkata Youth Ensemble will perform on August 13 at Madhusudan Mancha with 120 members. The last time they performed was in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic hit us. Soumitra was in the audience then. "Every time, we start our concert with Feluda's theme music to pay tribute to him. On Saturday, too, we would do the same. Only, he wouldn't be here. It is such a devastating feeling," grieved Ghosh.

Ghosh also remembered how Soumitra shared his experiences of watching opera-style music shows in Europe with the members of the Kolkata Youth Ensemble. "From a 20-member group, today we have more than 130 members. He used to find time from his shooting schedule to come to our events. He was our mentor," he said.

From engineers, doctors to teachers, people from various professions are part of the Kolkata Youth Ensemble. While some play the guitar, cello, others play sitar, sarangi, ukulele and violin.