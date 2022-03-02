In a first, KMC starts dedicated website at borough-level

Kolkata: For the first time ever in the history of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), a dedicated website, Facebook page and Twitter handle has been started at the borough-level.



Borough X that comprise 12 wards of KMC has taken the lead in this regard.

Residents can not only lodge complaints or grievances but can also provide suggestions for improvement in civic services through the website or Facebook page or Twitter handle. The various activities undertaken in borough X will be updated on the website.

"It is our responsibility to resolve the citizens' grievances as early as possible and at the same time we also want to inform them of what we are doing or what we are planning to do to bring about new issues for betterment of civic services. So we want to connect with

the people through this sophisticated management," Jui Biswas, chairman of Borough X said.

The wards that come under this borough are 81,89, 91,92, 93,94, 95.96,97,98,99 and 100.

Borough X is the largest among all the 16 boroughs of KMC with a population of around 7 lakh. Ward 81 and 93 have an average population of 2 lakh each. People hailing from all stratum of the society right from the upper middle class to the very poor are spread across this borough.

"We need to embrace technology with the passage of time. So the start of these facilities of interacting with the citizens is gaining popularity with each passing day. We are hopeful that the other boroughs too will take a leaf out of our borough's page," Tapan Dasgupta, former chairperson of the Borough and councillor of ward 95 said.

There are also plans to connect the residents with their respective councillors through live chat once in a month through the website.

Meanwhile, Saurav Basu, councillor of ward 86 on Tuesday launched a mobile App through which residents can connect with him.

Basu is the son of state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee.