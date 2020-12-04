In a first for India, Kolkata Air Traffic Control gets a woman general manager

Kolkata: Scripting history, Shyamli Haldar became the first woman air traffic head at Kolkata Air Traffic Control (ATC). She was part of the first batch of women air traffic controllers recruited three decades ago. Haldar took over as the general manager of Kolkata ATC.



According to a news report, she was among nine women controllers to be recruited in 1989 batch. She got training from Civil Aviation Training College in Allahabad and Kolkata was her first posting in 1991. Kolkata ATC Joint GM (automation in-charge) Asit Sinha was quoted as saying: "A controller is required to be sincere and attentive. While all controllers have these skill-sets, we soon realised women can be more attentive. She was confident and bold."

Sinha was among one of the controllers who knew her since day one when she joined Kolkata ATC back then in 1991.

Prior to becoming the country's first woman radar controller, Haldar also pocketed a few feats. She qualified for all the on-the-job examinations with good grades and ratings. As a single mother, she effectively managed her professional and personal life with great ease. According to the news report, she also said: "I've followed a simple practice. I don't take my home to work and don't bring work home. I try to give my best to the job at hand. I dare say both my daughter and my job have rewarded me for the sincerity."

AAI executive director (Air Traffic Management) Kalyan Chowdhury was quoted as saying: "Halder was the first woman who accepted the challenge with great ease and enjoyed her profession." Halder will be managing a team of 300 plus controllers, time limit norms for air controllers, overseeing the migration to the new ATC tower and technical block once construction is complete.

With agency inputs