In a first, Duare Sarkar camps to go mobile this time

Kolkata: For the first time, the Mamata Banerjee government's flagship scheme Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) which is commencing from May 21 is going mobile with volunteers reaching out to remote places across the state.



Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi on Thursday held a video conference with the District Magistrates in presence of concerned officials of the state government and gave necessary instructions on smooth conduct of the camps.

"There are a number of remote areas in the state from where people face difficulty in commuting to the Duare Sarkar camps. Under the instructions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we will be reaching at their doorsteps for receipt of applications related to the various government schemes available in Duare Sarkar," a District Magistrate who attended the VC said.

Dwivedi has asked the DMs to take necessary steps to hold camps in tribal areas and in Jangalmahal areas inhabited by people of the Lodha and Sabar communities.

The DMs have already made arrangements of Olchiki volunteers to mitigate any sort of language barrier while holding the camps among those communities.

Posters have also been prepared in tribal languages for them to understand.

Applications will be accepted in Duare Sarkar camps from May 21 to 31 and services will be delivered from June 1 to 6.

The major demand at the earlier editions of the Duare Sarkar scheme have been for Swasthya Sathi cards and the state government's social welfare scheme Lakshmir Bhandar where women in the age group of 25-60 years are being provided direct benefit of Rs 1,000 per month for women belonging to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes and Rs 500 for those from the general category. The state government is hopeful that there will be no exception this time too.

A total of 24 services will be available from the Duare Sarkar camps, including Lakshmir Bhandar, Student Credit Card, "Bina Muley Samajik Surakshya", "correction in minor errors in land records", opening of new bank accounts, Swasthya Sathi, Kanyashree, Rupashree, Khadya Sathi, Shikhashree, Caste Certificate, Tapasili Bandhu, Manabik, Jai Johar and mutations in agricultural land, Kisan Credit Card (KCC) of the state Agriculture department, KCC from the Animal Resources Development department, Matsajyibi (fishermen) credit card of the Fisheries department, artisan credit card and weaver credit card of the MSME department and SHG credit linkage by the Panchayats department.

The Chief Secretary also took stock of the Paray Samdhan programme that commenced from May 5 and will continue till May 20 and asked the DMs to take necessary measures for resolving issues that have been received through these camps.