In a first, dress code for auto drivers introduced in state
Kolkata: For the first time in the state, a dress code has been introduced for auto-rickshaw drivers in Madhyamgram.
Central auto-rickshaw union has already distributed dresses to more than 400 auto-rickshaw drivers in five routes which originate from Madhyamgram.
State Food and Supply minister Rathin Ghosh who is an MLA from Madhyamgram was present during the programme along with Kumaresh Chakraborty, president of the organisation and notable social activist Sankha Chatterjee.
Auto-rickshaw drivers have expressed happiness after receiving dresses.
Rathin Ghosh who has been instrumental in transforming Madhyamgram into a top class city in the state has said that Madhyamgram will be a model city for the country in the future.
