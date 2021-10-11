In a first, CM inaugurates 237 Pujas across Bengal virtually

Kolkata: For the first time, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee virtually inaugurated 237 Durga Pujas in districts on Sunday, the day of Maha Panchami.



She inaugurated the Pujas virtually from Alipore Bodyguard Lines. She also inaugurated the Puja at Alipore Bodyguard Lines, the pandal of which has been erected based on the theme of "Biswa Bangla".

This is the first time a Durga Puja has also been organised at Nabanir Old Age Home at Chetla in South Kolkata with the initiative taken up by the Chief Minister. Like all the previous years, Banerjee on Sunday visited the old age home to pay her respect to the inmates and spend time with them. Elderly people at the old age home welcomed the Chief Minister singing "Aguner Poroshmoni Chhoao Prane '' in chorus.

Banerjee was accompanied by the state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim and minister of state for Information and Cultural Affairs department Indranil Sen. She sought their blessings and said that if the Covid situation remains under control then she would again invite them to her house on the day of Kali Puja. She also expressed her gratitude towards the elderly people after knowing that they went to vote in the Bhabanipur bypolls despite the Covid situation. She also requested the elderly people to take additional safety precautions during the festive season. Banerjee last year inaugurated 110 Durga Pujas in 12 South Bengal districts virtually from Nabanna Sabhaghar. This time she inaugurated 237 Durga Pujas in 20 districts. She even virtually inaugurated the Puja at Darjeeling Chowrasta.

Before visiting Nabanir Old Age Home, she inaugurated the Puja of Suruchi Sangha where she was accompanied by the state Youth Services and Sports minister Aroop Biswas.

Banerjee on Sunday also tweeted to extend greetings to people on the auspicious day of Maha Panchami.