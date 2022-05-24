In a first, city to host mini Defence expo from July 6-9

kolkata: A mini defence expo will be held for the first time in Kolkata from July 6 to July 9, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, Lt Gen R P Kalita said here Tuesday.

The event will give opportunity to start ups and MSMEs to showcase their products, he said. Kalita who was speaking at a conclave on 'Atmanirbhar Defence - Opportunities, Challenges and the Way Forward' organised by a chamber of commerce, asked members of the industry to join the expo. He said the Armed Forces are in touch with premier educational institutions for research and development of new products and he had recently visited IIT Guwahati for the purpose. The nature of warfare is constantly changing and militaries across the world have to evolve and keep pace with technological developments and "Unless we try and infuse the technology into the method of warfighting, we will be left fighting tomorrow's war with yesterday's weapons," the Eastern Army commander said.