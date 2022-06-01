In a first, city police to introduce e-vehicles

KOLKATA: For the first time Kolkata Police will introduce e-vehicles to bring down emission level.



Twenty Tata Nexon vehicles have arrived in Lalbazar and there is a proposal to procure 226 e-vehicles in phases.

Vineet Goyal, Commissioner of Kolkata Police, will inaugurate the fleet of e-vehicles on June 5, which is World Environment Day.

A senior official said powerful electric chargers have been procured for the vehicles. The vehicles will be able to travel 200 kilometers with full charge. They will be used by various departments under KP. The officers in the rank of Assistant Commissioners will use the vehicles.

Solar Panels have been installed at Alipore and Sarsuna Police stations and this has bring down the electricity bill considerably.

The state government has already introduced e-vehicles that are being used by some ministers, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and other Additional Chief Secretaries. Firhad Hakim said by 2023 attempts are being made to introduce 1000 e-buses which will ply in different routes. CNG buses have already been introduced, which are plying from Shapoorji in New Town to Ultadanga.

Hakim said the state government has taken a pledge to bring down carbon emission in the city.

The state government has waived road tax, registration fees on e vehicles from April 1, 2022 to march 31, 2024 to encourage people to use

such cars.