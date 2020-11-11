In a first, Calcutta Med College & Hosp to operate ECMO machines

Kolkata: Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) is the only government-run hospital in the state to operate ECMO machines for providing prolonged lung and cardiac support to the moribund Covid infected patients.



ECMO machines have not been used so far in the government level for treating critical Covid patients. SSKM Hospital has this facility at its Trauma Care Centre but the CMCH is the first dedicated Covid hospital to use two ECMO machines for saving the lives of the patients whose lungs are not functioning normally.

Dr Nirmal Maji who is the chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samity of the CMCH said that two ECMO machines would soon be made operational at the hospital which will serve as extremely beneficial equipment to save the lives of terminally ill. The mortality rate would be reduced at the hospital once the machines start function.

It may be mentioned here that the state health department has provided two machines to the CMCH as it has been catering to a huge number of Covid patients some of whom are critical. According to the hospital sources, the two machines would be installed at the critical care unit. "The new machines would help the hospital authorities to treat the moribund patients in a better way. We are thankful to the Bengal government. Both the machines would be made operational within a week," Dr Maji said.

The CMCH had started as a tertiary care multi super-specialty Covid hospital following the instruction of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who had intended to strengthen the Covid infrastructure by announcing the iconic CMCH to be a dedicated hospital for Covid. The state health department had also felt the need as the number of infections started going up.

Dr Maji who constantly worked for the enhancement of infrastructure and ensured better health services despite his own ailments has been instrumental behind the increase of beds. Training would be conducted in which 20 nursing staff members would take part.

"We have now 700 beds and 300 more would be added into the system within

December. There are around 150 HDU/CCU beds for the treatment of critical Covid patients. Senior doctors are doing rounds at the wards four times a day. Apart from Covid other patients are also getting treatment. The overall health services and standard of foods served to the

patients also improved," Dr Maji added.

Dr Maji has been monitoring the Covid situation relentlessly along with the superintendent Dr Indranil Biswas, senior doctors like Dr Sanjay Chatterjee, Dr Udash Ghosh and many others.