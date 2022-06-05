In a first, Bengal will bring monocropping land under the ambit of 'Matir Shristi'

Kolkata: The state government for the first time will be bringing mono cropping land under the ambit of Matir Sristi scheme that was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in May 2020.



Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi held a video conference with the district magistrates of the six western districts in presence of senior officials from the state's line departments where it was decided that Bengal should bring as much more land as possible under this scheme by adding mono cropping land too.

At least 250 acres of land in each district should be brought under Matir Sristi in this financial year. Till date, the scheme involved commercial exploitation of only fallow land through horticulture, fisheries, animal husbandry for additional income generation of the farmers and economic upliftment of the community through community participation along with environmental benefits mainly in the dry regions.

Till April 2022, about 22052 acres of land spread across 4382 sites has been brought under plantation in six districts — Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram, West Burdwan, Purulia and Birbhum. Over 72.16 lakh mandays have been created and the income generated by SHGs through sale of vegetables being over Rs 2.07 crore. Fishery has been taken up at 499 sites in the six districts while 44.99 lakh saplings have been planted in 11212 acres of land. It is learnt that the chief secretary has also asked to constitute more community-based organisations in the form of farmer co-operative and farmer producers company. He has also instructed for strengthening marketing facilities so that the crops produced under Matir Sristi can be sold through Sufal Bangla.

As many as 1599 cooperatives and farmers' group are involved of which 886 groups have registered already under the scheme.

The scheme involves convergence of various departments like Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Agriculture and Water Resources Investigation and Development (WRI&D) department.

A timeline and other necessary guidelines associated with the implementation of the scheme will be brought out on Monday.