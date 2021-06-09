In a first, about 16 types of mangoes to be exported to Bahrain from Bengal

kolkata: About 4000 kg of 16 different types of mangoes will be exported to Bahrain for the first time from Bengal and Bihar. The exported mangoes will be showcased at 13 stores in Bahrain for eight days at a stretch beginning from June 11.



The event is being organised by APEDA (Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority ) for promoting the mangoes from the eastern region of India at The Kingdom of Bahrain, with the focus to emphasise on the lesser-known mango varieties of eastern region.

Some of the mango varieties are also bearing GI tag. Such varieties include Khirsapati (GI tag of Malda, Bengal), Lakkhanbhog (GI tag of Malda, Bengal) and Jardaloo (GI tag of Bhagalpur, Bihar). The other varieties are Amrapali, Langda (Malda),Langda (Nadia),Chatterjee, Kala Pahar, Himsagar (Nadia), Golapkhas, Madraz, Sahdulla, Rani Pasand, Champa, Bhabani and Dhubani.

Interestingly, other than few commercial varieties, maximum of these varieties are indigenous, lesser-known and confined to the local areas only.

All these varieties have been chosen based on their characteristics of being extremely delicious and unique in its own way.

A senior official of the state Horticulture department said mangoes would be sent by the exporter from Centre for Perishable Cargo (CPC) Kolkata Airport on commercial basis. Considering the fruit's perishability, the export consignment has been divided into two parts.

The first consignment was shipped on Tuesday. The second consignment would be shipped on June 10, depending upon the flight availability.

One of the APEDA registered exporter from Kolkata is hosting the program at Bahrain along with their importer client.

The importer & exporter jointly have done all the necessary arrangements to organise the show at their stores which includes live streaming through WEBEX at 5 of its stores, attractive display of the mangoes, preparation and putting up of banners / posters, inviting the local government officials and customers from other Gulf countries for the launch of the show.

"Such export promotion activity may open new horizons for the farmers and exporters to start sending overseas the indigenous and unique varieties of mangoes and thus help in the mandate of the state government to raise the farmers' income," the official said.