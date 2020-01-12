In a first, 2 pilgrims airlifted to hospital after falling ill at Gangasagar Mela
Kolkata: For the first time in the history of Gangasagar Mela, two pilgrims who fell ill were airlifted to a hospital from Sagar Island on Sunday.
Anima Das (57), a resident of Assam, was suffering from acute hypothermia with shocks. She was airlifted to SSKM Hospital for stabilising her condition.
Meanwhile Bikas Bej (54), a resident of Amta in Howrah, was suffering from congestive cardiac failure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was air lifted to a specialty hospital at Howrah.
"Both the pilgrims are safe now. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has left no stones unturned to keep in place proper arrangements for the pilgrims. All the expenses of the Gangasagar Mela have been borne by the West Bengal government. Our Chief Minister is concerned about the pilgrims and wants to give the best to the people coming to Gangasagar Mela," said state Panchayat and Rural Development minister Subrata Mukherjee during a press conference.
It might be mentioned that Banerjee had visited Sagar Island to take stock of the arrangements from January 6 to January 8. During her visit, she conducted an administrative meeting with the officials to ensure that pilgrims have a hassle-free experience during Gangasagar Mela. A special circuit house has also been established to monitor the situation.
The condition of both the patients had deteriorated in the afternoon, following which they went to the healthcare unit at the mela premises. The patients were soon escorted along with a family member and a doctor to the air ambulance.
"We had to shift the patients to the hospitals because their conditions were not stable," said Dr Debashish Roy at the health camp unit of Gangasagar Mela.
