In 72 hours, class VII girl's letter to CM's grievance cell elicits prompt action

KOLKATA: Responding to a letter of a class VII girl student to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's grievance redressal cell, the Bengal government took prompt action and within 72 hours brought her entire family out of the nightmarish situation when "their dream" of owning a house against her father's entire life's savings was about to get demolished.



All the members of the family—from Entally in east-central Kolkata—expressed their gratitude towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for taking immediate steps after receiving the complaint to bring them out of the trouble.

Narrating the entire story, an officer of the state Secretariat said it was all about the problems faced by a resident of Entally, Rafiqul Islam, his wife and two daughters.

Islam had paid Rs 16 lakh to a real-estate developer for a 650 square feet two bedroom flat in 2020. The situation started turning worse when he was not allowed to take possession of the flat for over a year's time despite the major part of the construction work being complete.

Even no valid reason was shown for not allowing him to take possession of the flat.

Islam, who settled in Kolkata after graduating from a college in Murshidabad, felt his dream of having a better home for his family was shattered. He ran from pillars to posts trying to either recover the money or to get the possession of his flat. In August, Islam could no more bear the tension and collapsed.

Not giving up, Islam's younger daughter Zahin Bilkis - who studies in class VII - wrote a letter in September to the grievance cell of the Chief Minister narrating the entire incident. Within 72 hours the letter reached the cell, the family received a call from Entally police station ensuring necessary assistance. The matter has been resolved within a few days giving respite to the entire family.

There are several such instances across the state as the cell has dealt with more than 11 lakh grievances and sorted out 97 per cent of the same in a record time.