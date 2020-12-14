In 3 days, about 4K TMC leaders reached out to people at grassroots

Kolkata: Be it in rural Bengal or in the City of Joy, Bangadhwani Yatra of the ruling Trinamool Congress party received an overwhelming response from the people on Sunday.



In just 3 days, more than 4000 Trinamool Congress leaders have reached out to people at the grassroots level in each Assembly constituency.

Ahead of the Assembly polls in 2021, the outreach programme—aimed at making people aware of the welfare schemes taken up by the state government in the past 9 years and subsequent development—has turned out to be a huge success.

In Kolkata, senior Trinamool Congress leaders—starting from the party's Secretary General Partha Chatterjee to the

MLA from Bidhannagar Assembly constituency Sujit—connected to people in their respective areas.

Chatterjee also took part in a programme at Behala in which several BJP and CPIM workers joined Trinamool Congress to be a part of the development work that has been undertaken by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee, who is Trinamool Congress Chairperson, had directed all leaders in each and every part of the state to reach out to the people and make them aware of the development that the state has witnessed in the past 9 years.

Following the direction of the party supremo, leaders and workers were also found highlighting how BJP had insulted Rabindranath Tagore.

While visiting the households, Trinamool Congress workers also distributed leaflets containing details of the development works undertaken in the past 9 years and data of the report card recently released by the party.

The state PWD minister Aroop Biswas led the Bangadhwani Yatra at Tollygunge during which he informed people about the various aspects of the development work carried out by the TMC-led state

government.

In the rural areas—both

in north and south Bengal—the leaders left no stone unturned in reaching out to the maximum number of people on Sunday.

In both Kolkata and other parts of Bengal, leaders of the party informed the people about the massive outreach drive of the state government-'Duare

Sarkar'.

So far, 64.27 lakh people have visited the Duare Sarkar

camps across the state and most of their issues were addressed in no time.