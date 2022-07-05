In 2024, people will vote to protest, says Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, said that the 2024 Parliamentary elections would be more about ousting the inept BJP government rather than electing a new one and people will vote to protest against the current dispensation's misrule at the Centre.



She also demanded the immediate arrest of now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial remark on the Prophet and said one cannot "play with fire".

"The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be BJP versus the people of this country. It will not be an election to elect the government; the people will vote to protest. It will not be a select vote but it will be a vote to reject the BJP," Banerjee said while speaking at the India Today Conclave East 2022.

She reiterated that BJP can "bulldoze people with their forceful misuse of power", but the people will "democratically bulldoze" the saffron party in the next elections.

"The people will bulldoze you [BJP]. You can bulldoze the people with your forceful misuse of power, you can bulldoze democracy. But in the next elections the people will democratically bulldoze BJP," she added.

Banerjee also sought a reply to the saffron party's often used barb of "dynasty politics".

"What is this dynasty that they [BJP] are talking about? After Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's death, Sheikh Haseena took over the reins of Bangladesh. Who else could have done that," she remarked.

Banerjee further hit out at Union Home minister Amit Shah over the issue. "When someone becomes the BCCI top boss, there is no talk regarding dynasty politics. It's only meant for those who fight for the people at the grassroots level," she maintained.

Terming the entire Nupur Sharma episode as a conspiracy to encourage hatred and divisive politics, Banerjee called for the arrest of the former BJP spokesperson and added that there is a demand for the latter's arrest as "you cannot play with fire". She asserted that she does not believe in divisive politics. "We are for all communities Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Jains, Buddhists," she added.

Banerjee also ruled out deaths due to post-poll violence in Bengal and branded it as BJP's drama. "Nothing happened. Twenty-one people died before the elections at a time when Bengal was under the Election Commission. Sixteen of those who died are from Trinamool Congress while four were shot dead by the BSF," Banerjee claimed.

She said that the BJP sends the Human Rights Commission and other panels whenever there is any allegation of political violence. However, when there are killings and violence in BJP-ruled states like Tripura or Uttar Pradesh no such actions are taken.

She ended the Conclave by singing Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo'.

Later, sharing her experience at the event, Banerjee tweeted: "What a lovely experience! I wholeheartedly thank the entire India Today team — especially Aroon Purie, Kalli Purie and Rajdeep Sardesai — for inviting me to the India Today Conclave, #ConclaveEast2022."

In a subsequent tweet, she wrote: "What the entire Media fraternity (those who raise the real voice of the people) does for the betterment of our country deserves utmost respect and appreciation."

Her third tweet in the same thread read: "I sincerely hope that in the coming days too, the Media will work impartially and ensure that people get the justice they deserve."