In 2 separate incidents drug & fake notes racket busted, 3 arrested

Kolkata: A youth, alleged to be the kingpin of a drug peddling racket, has been arrested from Keshab Chandra Sen Street on Monday evening. Police have seized 800 gram of heroin from him.



According to sources, over the past few months the Narcotic Cell of Detective Department, Kolkata Police have arrested several drug peddlers including few women, and upon interrogating them police got a lead about a youth identified as Md Shamim of 155/H/9, Keshab Chandra Sen Street near Amherst Street.

Following which the cops also got a clue about Shamim. Police personnel of Narcotic Cell were asked to keep a watch in and around Keshab Chandra Sen Street. On Monday evening, Shamim was seen near 155/H/2, Keshab Chandra Sen Street when he was surrounded by the police personnel in civil dress. He was taken to Amherst Street and his belongings were also searched. During the search, police found a brown-coloured powder wrapped in eight small polythene packets. Furthermore, during the investigation, cops found the powder was heroin.

Later, a case was initiated against Shamim and he was arrested. Police claim that after interrogating Shamim, several important information related to drug peddling racket will be unearthed.

In a separate incident, the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police has nabbed two Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) racketeers from Ultadanga on Monday afternoon. According to STF officials, on Thursday police arrested a FICN racketeer identified as Krishna Mondal, who was picked up from near Park Circus Maidan. From him, 100 fake notes of Rs 2000 denomination and 1000 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination were recovered. Cops came to know that two FICN racketeers will come to the city with a consignment. They intercepted two Malda based FICN racketeers identified as Jiaul Haque and Rakib Sheikh alias Rocky who were intercepted at Raicharan Sadhukhan in Ultadanga area. During a search, police found 300 fake notes of Rs 2000 denomination and 200 notes of Rs 500 denomination.