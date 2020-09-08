In 2 separate incidents, bodies of elder & woman found

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds around the death of a 60-year-old man in Tangra area.



According to sources, the youth identified as Raja Das had an altercation with his father Babu Das on Sunday night. Locals informed that Raja did not have any job but everyday he used to drink and forced his father to give him money.

Babu tried to convince him but failed. On Sunday night again an altercation took place following which Raja's mother went to their neighbour's place to avoid trouble.

On Monday morning when she returned home, she saw Babu lying in front of the gate with a sign of blood clot on his nose. When she tried to call him, he found Babu dead. Immediately she called her neighbours and found Raja sleeping. Neighbours woke Raja up and when asked about Babu's death, found ambiguities in his statement.

Later the police were informed. Cops detained Raja and interrogated him. He claimed that he did not assault his father. After autopsy examination, the surgeon opined that two bones in Babu's rib cage are broken but no signs of smothering were detected. As it is not clear whether Raja had assaulted Babu, police released him. However, he may be called again for interrogation as Babu's wife lodged a complaint against an unknown miscreant.

In a separate incident, a woman was murdered by her husband in Tiljala on Sunday night.

On Sunday around 10 pm, police were informed that a woman identified as Naznin Begum (37) is not responding and the house is also locked from outside.

After cops went to the spot, Begum's son told them that his father Md Selim alias Imran had an altercation with Begum. After cops broke the door, they found Begum's body. Police

have recovered a sharp weapon from the house which was used to kill

Begum.

Later police tracked Selim in the Narkeldanga area and arrested him. The missing mobile phone was recovered from him as well.