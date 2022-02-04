In 2 days, about 1.5K enquire for 'Student Internship Scheme'

KOLKATA: Within two days of launch of the new Student Internship Scheme for students, about 1,500 students have already enquired for the scheme.



Senior officials of the state government said about 1,500 students have submitted written applications over e-mail, seeking a detailed outline of the scheme. "We are expecting to get more requests in the upcoming days," he added.

"After we will get all formal requests, the selection board will scrutinise and then finalise the number of students, who will be inducted for the scheme," the official said.

A senior official of the state government, who is also a member of the selection board, said: "We have observed that students, who are not eligible, are requesting us to induct them for the scheme. Not only will we look at the educational criteria of the students, but also we will see whether the students are capable enough to grasp the structure of the government works."

Announcing the 'Student Internship Scheme' after a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Banerjee said the scheme would allow students to gain experience and help them bag government and private jobs in the future. The government plans to hire 6,000 interns under the scheme.

Banerjee said to be eligible, the applicants must be residents of West Bengal and have an undergraduate degree with at least 60 per cent marks. Students of Polytechnic, ITI or an equivalent course will also be considered.

"The applicant should not be older than 40 years of age at the time of applying. They will be introduced to government schemes and will learn about social work for the future," she added.

Interested applicants can apply for the internships online. The selected candidates will be posted to the offices of the government, government-acquired agencies, block offices, sub-division offices and district-level offices.